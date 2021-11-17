Centre approves 4G connectivity for remote villages in 5 states

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to provide 4G mobile services in uncovered villages of aspirational districts across five states - Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.

A total of 7,287 uncovered villages in 44 aspirational districts across five states will get 4G based mobile services at the estimated cost of about Rs 6,466 crore.

The project would be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), said the Department of Telecom in a statement.

The project will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the agreement.

The project will be awarded through an open bidding process as per extant USOF procedures.

Read more: Cabinet approves construction of over 32,000 km roads in far-flung areas

The estimated cost of implementation of Rs 6,466 crore includes operational expenses for five years.

"The present proposal for provisioning of mobile services in the remote and difficult uncovered areas of aspirational districts across five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha will enhance digital connectivity useful for self-reliance, facilitate learning, dissemination of information and knowledge, skill upgradation and development, disaster management, e-Governance initiatives...," the release said.

The move would also enable establishment of enterprises and ecommerce facilities, provision of adequate support to educational institutes for knowledge sharing and availability of job opportunity, while fulfilling the vision of Digital India.

Watch latest videos by DH here: