Centre approves allocation of 5 MHz spectrum to railways worth Rs 25,000 cr to improve communication

The Centre on Wednesday approved the allocation of 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for improving its communication and signalling systems.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision. The project will help in augmenting both communication and signalling networks of the railways, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.

The project with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore will be completed in the next five years. It will help to improve the safety of passengers on the transport network as well, the Minister said.

The Railways currently relies on optical fibre for its communication network but with the allocation of fresh spectrum, it will be able to use high-speed radio on a real-time basis.

"The project brings a strategic shift in Railways' operations and safety. It will also ensure seamless communication with loco pilots and guards," said a statement from the Indian Railways.

Once the project completes, it will provide secure voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications, said the railways.

In addition, Railways has approved Train Collision Avoidance System, an indigenously developed system, which will help in avoiding train collisions thereby ensuring passenger safety, said the statement.