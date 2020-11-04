Centre approves hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh

The Centre on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,810 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydropower project on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment of Rs 1,810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh," an official statement said.

This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually, it added.

The project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from the Government of India and the state government.

The Government of India is also supporting this project by providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing power tariff.

The Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project shall be commissioned within a span of 62 months, the statement said.

Further, Himachal Pradesh will benefit from free power worth around Rs 1,140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during the project life cycle of 40 years.

The project affected families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years, it said.