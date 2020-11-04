Centre approves hydropower project in Himachal

Centre approves hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh will benefit from free power worth around Rs 1,140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during the project life cycle of 40 years

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Nov 04 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 20:15 ist

The Centre on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,810 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I hydropower project on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the investment of Rs 1,810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj which is situated in Shimla and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh," an official statement said.

This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually, it added.

The project is being implemented by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis with active support from the Government of India and the state government.

The Government of India is also supporting this project by providing grants of Rs 66.19 crore for enabling infrastructure which has helped in reducing power tariff.

The Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project shall be commissioned within a span of 62 months, the statement said.

Further, Himachal Pradesh will benefit from free power worth around Rs 1,140 crore from Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project, during the project life cycle of 40 years.

The project affected families will be provided with 100 units of free electricity per month for ten years, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
hydroelectricity
Government of India

What's Brewing

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 