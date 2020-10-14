Centre approves new STARS project to strengthen school education system

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the STARS project under the New Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the Modi government has started implementing the NEP-2020 and as part of the process it has approved the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project.

The centrally sponsored project will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. It will cover Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, he said.

The World Bank-supported project is estimated to cost Rs 5,718 crore, he said.

The project aims to support the states in developing and improving school education outcomes, the minister said.