Centre approves Rs 10,683 cr PLI scheme for textiles

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 14:32 ist
Anurag Thakur file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore for textiles sector with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing and exports, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for textiles for MMF (man-made fibre) apparel, MMF fabrics and ten segments/products of technical textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

PLI scheme for textiles is part of the overall announcement of the scheme for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore. 

