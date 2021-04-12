Centre approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

India's Subject Expert Committee on Monday have approved Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, sources told Deccan Herald. The approval comes in the midst of an acute vaccine shortage that have states writing to the Central government as stocks run low.

India's Covid surge has raised an alarm as the country reported over 1 lakh cases for the sixth straight day on Monday. India is now the second worst-hit nation, surpassing Brazil.

In its last meeting on April 1, the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO sought more data on Sputnik’s clinical trial in India conducted by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The data was sought on six specific points including “unblinded data of all Serious Adverse Events and RT-PCR Covid-19 positive cases along with causality analysis reported till date for further examination”.

In addition, the regulators sought data on “package insert, fact sheet including indication, dosage, schedule, contraindications, warning, precautions and storage conditions.”

Last year, the Russian manufacturers signed their first agreement with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to conduct the clinical trial in India and distribute 100 million doses of the vaccine that would be shipped to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company.