Centre approves two highway projects in Karnataka

The Centre on Tuesday approved two major road projects in Karnataka at a cost of more than Rs 890 crore.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that administrative approval has been sanctioned to lay two lanes with paved shoulders from Punjalakattte to Charmadi on Mangaluru-Tumakuru NH-73 at a cost of Rs 718.52 crore. This will help in the smooth movement of vehicles on this stretch which is very narrow at present, the minister said.

The government has also approved the widening of two-lane with paved shoulders of the Hosadurga-Holalkere section of NH-173 at a cost of Rs 170.34 crore, Gadkari said.

