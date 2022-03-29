Centre approves two highway projects in Karnataka

The government has also approved the widening of two-lane with paved shoulders of the Hosadurga-Holalkere section of NH-173 

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 03:06 ist
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre on Tuesday approved two major road projects in Karnataka at a cost of more than Rs 890 crore.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that administrative approval has been sanctioned to lay two lanes with paved shoulders from Punjalakattte to Charmadi on Mangaluru-Tumakuru NH-73 at a cost of Rs 718.52 crore. This will help in the smooth movement of vehicles on this stretch which is very narrow at present, the minister said.

The government has also approved the widening of two-lane with paved shoulders of the Hosadurga-Holalkere section of NH-173 at a cost of Rs 170.34 crore, Gadkari said.

road projects
Karnataka
highways
Nitin Gadkari
India News

