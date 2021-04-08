Centre asks airlines to refund passengers for flights cancelled due to lockdown

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlies to refund passengers for flights cancelled due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown in the form of credit shells.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, MoCA Secretary on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the representatives of airlines in connection with refund of credit shells to passengers. Credit shells can be used for future booking and is issued against a cancelled PNR.

The Supreme Court had asked the MoCA to clear all the credit shells and refund the passengers after the deadline of March 31.

Some airlines like SpiceJet and Air India were unable to complete these transactions.

"Refunds are governed by the order of the Supreme Court and we are adhering to those directions. SpiceJet had written to all its travel partners and agents in March 2021 to share details of pending credit shell PNRs so that the airline can immediately reverse the credit shell amount back to the agency ID," a spokesperson for SpiceJet said.

Air India, on its part, said that it is committed to processing its pending refunds claims 'expeditiously'. "Dissemination of information regarding refunds is already initiated. Air India has cleared close to ₹1,000 crore from 1st April 2020 till date in India. We are also addressing queries related to refunds from passengers through our social media platforms," said an Air India spokesperson.

Other airlines like AirAsia and Vistara have completed most of their transactions, and are only waiting on a few passengers to send their details to finish the process.

"We are thorough with all our refunds except in a very few cases where we are trying to reach out to the passengers to revert with their bank account details in which the money is to be credited." An Air Asia India official said.