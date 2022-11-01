Centre asks SC for more time to finalise stand on identifying minorities at state, district levels

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the matter related to identifying minorities at the state and district levels is "sensitive in nature and will have far-reaching ramifications", so it should be granted more time for holding consultation with States.

In a written response, the Centre said the views of 19 state governments/UTs in the matter have not been received as on date, and a reminder was sent to them to clarify their positions at the earliest so that the considered stand can be placed before the court.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs filed an affidavit in PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

It also said 14 state governments namely Punjab, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and three Union Territories namely Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Chandigarh have furnished their comments/views in the matter.

It also pointed out the central government has held consultative meetings with all the state governments/UTs and also with other stakeholders viz Ministry of Home Affairs, D/o Legal Affairs Ministry of Law & Justice, D/o Higher Education- Ministry of Education, National Commission for Minorities (NCM), and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).

"Some of the state governments/Union Territories have requested for additional time to have wider consultations with all the stakeholders before they form their considered opinion on the matter," it further said.

The Union government also said state governments/UTs have been requested that in view of the urgency of the matter, they should expeditiously undertake the exercise with stakeholders in this regard so as to ensure that their views are finalised and conveyed to the Ministry of Minority Affairs at the earliest.

In August this year, the Centre had sought more time from the court to conduct meetings with state governments and Union Territories in connection with the petitions for identification of religious minorities, including Hindus, at the state level.

The ministry had earlier said "state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the said state."