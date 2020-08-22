Centre asks states not to put restrictions on inter-state & intra-state movement of people, goods

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday asked states not to impose restrictions on movement of vehicles in the name of Covid-19 pandemic, saying such actions are impacting supply chain resulting in economic activities and employment and violate the Unlock 3.0 guidelines.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off letters to Chief Secretaries of states and Administrators of Union Territories after complaints that local level restrictions imposed by districts and states are hampering inter-state movement of goods and services.

No restrictions should be imposed, Bhalla wrote in the letter.

Bhalla cited Para 5 of the Unlock 3.0 guidelines and said it clearly stated that there will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. It has also said that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

"There are reports that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states. Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-state movement of goods and services and are impacting supply chains resulting in disruption in economic activity and employment," a senior official said quoting the letter.

Such restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by the MHA under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. It should be ensured that MHA guidelines are followed.

The government, which had imposed a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown from March 25, had started unlocking the country since June. So far, three unlock guidelines have been issued.

Except for educational institutions, cinema halls, metro rail and large gatherings among others, most of the services are now allowed.

The Unlock 3.0 guidelines will be expiring on August 30 and it is to be seen whether the government will further open up services.

It is to be seen whether the government will allow opening educational institutions in the new guidelines that will come into effect from September 1. Several states are not enthusiastic about the idea of opening schools at present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced lockdown with effect from March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic which was subsequently extended till May 31.

Since June 1, the unlock process began with the opening up industrial activities and offices across the country. .