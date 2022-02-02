Centre asks states to accelerate second dose vaccination among teens

A month after starting Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 15 to 18, Union Health Ministry has asked states to accelerate the second dose inoculation among eligible children as the government is working on a plan to restore normalcy in schools and colleges.

This comes at a time when more than 90 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Among adolescents, over 4.76 crore doses have been administered since January 3, covering 64 per cent of the 7.4 crore-such population.

Covaxin is the only vaccine being given to kids. Those who received the shots on the very first day became eligible for the second dose on January 31. So far, 20.93 lakh adolescents receive both doses.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states on Tuesday, asking the officials to accelerate the second dose coverage among due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while ensuring that the remaining beneficiaries for the first dose receive the jabs in time.

Since timely completion of the Covid-19 vaccination schedule is key to confer full protection, Bhushan asked the states to undertake daily review of the adolescent vaccination status to ensure most of them receive the jabs before normal educational activities resume.

The ministry in a press statement on Wednesday said 89.5 crore adults received at least one dose whereas 71.7 crore are fully vaccinated. One-third of the healthcare workers and one-fourth of the frontline workers received the third precautionary shot.

