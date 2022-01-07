Ensure no restrictions on telecom staff: DoT to states

Centre asks states to facilitate easy movement of telecom staff for uninterrupted connectivity

With many states announcing weekend lockdowns due to rising Covid-19 cases, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has urged chief secretaries of states to facilitate easy movement of staff and field engineers of telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted connectivity and services.

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman, in his letter to Chief Secretaries of states, said that staff, personnel and field engineers of communications and infrastructure providers should be exempt from the e-pass process, and that their movement should be allowed on the basis of valid company ID under the 'essential service category'.

People engaged in providing and maintaining such services are accorded permissions, including for travel by local trains, public and their personal transport, he said in the letter.

Drawing attention to the "urgent" need of facilitating operations of telecom services to ensure connectivity without interruption, the telecom secretary mentioned that the DoT has received submissions from industry bodies requesting to allow telecom companies' field staff easy movement during Covid-19 curbs.

