Centre asks States to increase testing amid surge in Covid cases

With the number of Covid-19 cases showing a surge in 115 districts of nine states, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday had a review meeting with the state officials, who have been asked to send daily reports.

The states registering a rise in Covid cases are Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

As many as 30 districts of Assam, 20 in West Bengal and 13 in Tamil Nadu are among 176 districts that reported a weekly positivity of 10% or more.

“We need to be mindful that Covid-19 has not gone. Looking at the global scenario, we need to be on high alert. There is poor surveillance, poor testing and below average vaccination in many states undergoing the present surge”, V K Paul, NITI Ayog member and the government’s principal advisor on Covid-19 said, expressing concerns on the rise in cases in the past one month.

Paul urged the states to improve testing in areas with high positivity, enhance surveillance and speed up vaccination.

While more than 90% of nearly 94 crore adults are fully vaccinated, the uptake of the booster dose, particularly among the 18-59 year age group, remains low.

Less than 1.5 crore people in that age bracket took the precautionary as against nearly 3 crore in the 60 plus category.

A recent study on waning immunity has shown that the recipients of Covishield should take the booster shot after five months when the antibody level starts dipping. More than 160 crore doses of Covishield has been used in India.

A new study on Covaxin published last week also showed that while immune responses of the home-grown vaccine declined at six months, it increased by 40 fold in subjects who received a booster dose. The national programme has used over 33 crore doses of Covaxin so far.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the states to report district-wise SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) and ILI (Influenza-like Illness) cases on a daily basis. Also, the states are to send those samples for genome sequencing to the designated laboratories.

States have also been told to create more awareness on the reporting of those who opt for home test kits for timely identification of those patients who need clinical management. All positive patients are advised for home isolation to prevent the spread of infection in the community.

For more than a month, India is reporting more than 10,000 fresh new cases daily and the numbers have gone up to 20,000 plus over the last one week. The silver line, however, is that hospitalisation remains low.