Centre asks Supreme Court to modify status quo on quota in promotion for SC/ST staff

The Centre on Monday asked the Supreme Court to modify the status quo ordered on promotion in the reservation for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees in public services, saying over one lakh posts meant for them in several states were lying vacant.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, asked a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant to allow the government to fill up the posts.

The top court was hearing an application filed by the Bihar government to clarify the order passed on April 15, 2019.

The bench in the matter issued notice to another side, comprising a general category of employees and put it for consideration after four weeks.

The Union government had in December last asked the top court to refer to a seven-judge bench a contentious issue of exclusion of creamy layer from the SC/ST community from the benefit of reservations. Venugopal had then sought reconsideration of the 2018 Constitution bench judgement in Jarnail Singh case which had favoured for exclusion of creamy layer in the SC/STs from the reservations in jobs and education.

The Centre is facing opposition heat on the subject after the Supreme Court on February 7, 2020, said an individual cannot claim reservation as a fundamental right and the government is not bound to provide quota in promotion for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees in public jobs.