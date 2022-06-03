Centre asks Tamil Nadu to take steps to reduce daily Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu accounts for 3.13 per cent of the country’s Covid-19 cases reported in the last week increasing its test positivity rate to 0.8 per cent from 0.4 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday asking the state government to follow the Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination strategy to bring down the cases.

In a letter to Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan there is a slight upsurge in cases in the past week with 15,708 cases reported in the week ending May 27 rising to 21,055 cases reported in the week ending June 3. Also, the TPR has increased from 0.52 per cent in the week ending May 27 to 0.73 per cent in the week ending June 3.

“Tamil Nadu has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 335 new cases in the week ending (27th May 2022) to 659 new cases in the week ending 3 June 2022, accounting for 3.13% of India's new cases in the week ending 3 June 2022. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.4% to 0.8%,” Bhushan said.

He said it was observed that two districts -- Chennai and Chengalpattu -- have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity. The Centre asked the state to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

The strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination should be followed with a continued focus on Covid appropriate behaviour, monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, and adequate testing as per guidelines, Bhushan said.

He also said it is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action is required to control any emerging spread of infection.

The daily cases, which had hit a two-year low of 22 on April 15, have now crossed 100. The cases have been on an increase for the past few days with 80 to per cent of them being reported from two districts -- Chennai and Chengalpattu. However, there have been no Covid deaths in the past few months.