Centre asks telecom cos to preserve call data, internet usage record for minimum 2 years

Citing security reasons, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year.

"The licensee shall maintain all commercial records/call detail record/exchange detail record/IP detail record with record to the communications exchanged on the network. Such records shall be archived for at least two years for scrutiny by the licensor for security reasons...," the DoT circular said.

The government also said the telecom companies may destroy the data stored thereafter if there is no direction from the DoT.

The decision to extend the duration of archiving call data and internet usage is taken in the public interest or in the interest of the security of the state or for the proper conduct of the telegraphs, the government said.

Internet data records of subscribers including login and logout details of all subscribers for services provided such as internet access, email, internet telephone services like calls made from mobile applications or wifi calling have to be preserved for at least two years, said the circular.

