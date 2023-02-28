Centre bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years

India will withdraw trading licences for oil tankers and bulk carriers that are more than 25 years old, the Directorate General of Shipping said in an order uploaded on its website late on Monday.
"Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," the directorate said in the order.
