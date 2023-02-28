Govt bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 yrs

Centre bans oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 years

Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships, the directorate said in the order

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Feb 28 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

India will withdraw trading licences for oil tankers and bulk carriers that are more than 25 years old, the Directorate General of Shipping said in an order uploaded on its website late on Monday.

"Age norms will assist in ensuring gradual phasing out of fossil fuel ships and ushering of alternate/low carbon energy efficient ships," the directorate said in the order.

Oil Tankers
India News
Oil

