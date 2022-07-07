Centre brings in new framework for wheat flour exports

Centre brings in new framework for wheat flour exports

The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, samolina (rava/ sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 07 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 13:16 ist
Exporters of wheat flour would now need approval of the inter-ministerial committee for shipments of atta. Credit: Reuters Photo

After banning wheat exports in May, the government has decided to put in place a new approval framework for outbound shipments of wheat flour.

Exporters of wheat flour would now need approval of the inter-ministerial committee for shipments of atta. The new requirement will be applicable from July 12.

"Export policy of wheat flour (atta) remains free but export shall be subject to recommendation of inter-ministerial committee on export of wheat," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The new approval framework will be applicable for wheat flour (atta), maida, samolina (rava/ sirgi), wholemeal atta and resultant atta.

According to the notification, the necessary modalities with regard to quality of wheat flour will be notified separately. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wheat
Wheat Export
India News

What's Brewing

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

 