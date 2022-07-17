Centre calls all-party meet on Lanka crisis on July 19

Centre calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis on July 19

During the Sunday meet, both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country's Tamil population

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 16:47 ist

The government has called an all-party meeting Tuesday on the Sri Lankan crisis which will be briefed by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

During a meeting of parties convened on Sunday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded India intervene in the neighbouring country which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.

During the Sunday meet, both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country's Tamil population.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.

DMK leader T R Baalu also demanded India's intervention in addressing the situation confronting the island nation.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.

The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government. P

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Amarnath deaths show fragility of Himalayan ecosystem

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Bird found mid-air in AI Express' cockpit on July 15

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

Despite efforts, city’s underpasses drown in downpour

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

You really can die of sadness and also happiness

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Why the Indian flag may now be made outside India

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Alia, Ranbir call 'Kesariya' song their couple song

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

 