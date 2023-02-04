Centre clears appointment of five judges to SC

The Centre on Saturday issued notifications on the elevation of Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court.

All five judges are likely to assume office on Monday.

With this, the number of Supreme Court judges will rise to 32 as against a sanction strength of 34 judges.

The notifications from the Law and Justice Ministry on the appointment of five judges come a day after the Supreme Court warned the Centre of consequences over a delay on recommendations made by the Collegium and the Attorney General R Venkataramani assuring the court of quick action.

The recommendations made for elevation of two other judges to the SC on January 31 are pending before the Union Government.

The Collegium system for the appointment of judges has recently faced repeated verbal attacks from the constitutional functionaries, including Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, which was seen as the government's bid to secure a more active role in selecting judges.

On December 13, 2022, the six-member Collegium recommended Justice Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court (parent high court: Allahabad); Justice Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court (PHC: Himachal Pradesh); Justice Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court (PHC: Telangana); Justice Amanullah, judge, Patna High Court; and, Justice Misra, judge, Allahabad High Court.

On January 31, the Collegium also recommended for elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court as judges of the top court.