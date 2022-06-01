Centre clears appointment of judges at 3 High Courts

Centre clears appointment of judges at three High Courts

The government also extended the term of A A Nakkiran, additional judge of the Madras High Court, for one year

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 21:34 ist

The Centre has cleared appointment of nine additional judges as judges of the Madras High Court. 

It has also appointed advocate Anish Dayal as judge and advocate Amit Sharma as additional judge of the Delhi High Court. 

Besides, the Union government also appointed judicial officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.

The additional judges of the Madras High Court, who have been appointed as judges over there, are Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan Ilangovan, Ananthi Subramanian, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam.

The government also extended the term of A A Nakkiran, additional judge of the Madras High Court, for one year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

High Court
Judges
calcutta high court
Madras High Court
Delhi High Court
India News

What's Brewing

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 