Centre clears appointment of judges at three High Courts

The Centre has cleared appointment of nine additional judges as judges of the Madras High Court.
It has also appointed advocate Anish Dayal as judge and advocate Amit Sharma as additional judge of the Delhi High Court.
Besides, the Union government also appointed judicial officers Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.
The additional judges of the Madras High Court, who have been appointed as judges over there, are Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan Ilangovan, Ananthi Subramanian, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam.
The government also extended the term of A A Nakkiran, additional judge of the Madras High Court, for one year.
