Centre committed to develop Bodo majority areas: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the all-around development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam with both the Centre and the state government fulfilling 90 per cent of the Bodo Accord clauses.

BTR comprises Bodo community majority districts of the North-eastern state. Seven years ago, the BJP had promised to drive out insurgency from the boundaries of Assam and the home ministry under the guidance of the prime minister has brought most militant outfits to sign peace accords with 9,000 militants have surrendered so far, Shah said here. In the central government in January 2020 signed an agreement – the Bodo Peace Accord - with the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) providing a political and economic bonanza.

Speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony for a Central Workshop and Stores for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force and the launch of a centre for Khadi and Village Industries here, Shah said that both are examples of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and will provide employment opportunities to youths.

The union home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, earlier visited the Mankachar border outpost along the Indo-Bangladesh border and reviewed the prevailing security situation with senior BSF officials.