Centre committed to develop Bodo majority areas: Shah

Centre committed to develop Bodo majority areas: Amit Shah

BTR comprises Bodo community majority districts of the North-eastern state

PTI
PTI, Tamulpur,
  • May 09 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 17:14 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the all-around development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam with both the Centre and the state government fulfilling 90 per cent of the Bodo Accord clauses.

BTR comprises Bodo community majority districts of the North-eastern state. Seven years ago, the BJP had promised to drive out insurgency from the boundaries of Assam and the home ministry under the guidance of the prime minister has brought most militant outfits to sign peace accords with 9,000 militants have surrendered so far, Shah said here. In the central government in January 2020 signed an agreement – the Bodo Peace Accord - with the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) providing a political and economic bonanza.

Speaking after the ground-breaking ceremony for a Central Workshop and Stores for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force and the launch of a centre for Khadi and Village Industries here, Shah said that both are examples of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and will provide employment opportunities to youths.

The union home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, earlier visited the Mankachar border outpost along the Indo-Bangladesh border and reviewed the prevailing security situation with senior BSF officials.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Assam
Bodoland
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

Crisis after Covid for Lankan women who dress the West

Crisis after Covid for Lankan women who dress the West

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

'Not the end of the world if CSK don't reach play-offs'

 