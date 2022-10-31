Union home minister’s special operation medals declared

Centre declares 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal 2022'

These Medals are conferred for special operations with regard to managing terrorism, border disputes, arms and narcotics

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 31 2022, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 11:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Ministry of Home Affair Monday announced 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal-2022' amid the celeration of National Unity Day. 

These medals were conferred for special operations with regard to managing terrorism, border disputes, arms and narcotics. 

The list includes 13 awardees from Telangana, 16 from Punjab, 19 from Delhi, 4 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Maharashtra. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Union Home Minister
Ministry of Home Affairs

What's Brewing

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Kantara and the mystical right-left divide

Got Deepavali gifts? Know their tax implications

Got Deepavali gifts? Know their tax implications

DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics

DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

 