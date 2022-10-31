Centre declares 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal 2022'

The Ministry of Home Affair Monday announced 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal-2022' amid the celeration of National Unity Day.
These medals were conferred for special operations with regard to managing terrorism, border disputes, arms and narcotics.
The list includes 13 awardees from Telangana, 16 from Punjab, 19 from Delhi, 4 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Maharashtra.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season
Arunachal to get Northeast's first fish museum
DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet
Deadliest bridge collapses of the past 20 years
Kantara and the mystical right-left divide
Got Deepavali gifts? Know their tax implications
DH Toon | Kangana hints at joining politics
India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching