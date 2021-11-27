Centre defends farm laws in Repeal Bill

The Narendra Modi government has circulated the Farm Laws Repeal Bill among MPs, with the proposed legislation claiming that it is being withdrawn as "the need of the hour is to take everyone together in the 75th year of Independence Day, though only a group of farmers are protesting against it".

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said that the three laws that are being repealed were made for the overall socio-economic development of the farmers and rural sector after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

It said various governments during the last three decades have tried to initiate such reforms, but not in a comprehensive way. Further, there has been technological advancement in recent times.

Read: Bills to repeal farm laws to come in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of Parliament's Winter Session

"Even though only a group of farmers are protesting against these laws, the Government has tried hard to sensitise the farmers on the importance of the Farm Laws and explain the merits through several meetings and other forums. Without taking away the existing mechanisms available to farmers, new avenues were provided for trade of their produce," it said.

"As we celebrate the 75th Year of Independence— 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the need of the hour is to take everyone together on the path of inclusive growth and development," the Bill said.

Defending the controversial laws, which were objected by farmers, the Bill said the laws that are being repealed were made to enable the farmers to sell their produce at higher prices and benefit from technological improvements. It would also provide farmers with access to agriculture markets which will help them increase their income, it added.

It said the three farm laws provided freedom to the farmers to sell their produce to any buyer at any place of their choice to realise remunerative prices and created an ecosystem wherein processor, bulk buyers, organised retailer and exporters and the like can directly engage with the farmers. It also created a facilitative framework for electronic trading to improve transparency, price discovery and provided a legal framework for farming contracts to protect the interest of the farmers, economically empower them and assure the price for their produce in advance, the Bill stated.

"For years, this demand was constantly made by farmers, agricultural experts, agricultural economists and farmer organisations across the country. During the Covid-19 pandemic,

reform measures have been undertaken in many sectors of the economy, including agriculture and allied sectors," the Bill said stressing on the reason for bringing out the laws earlier.

Responding to the Bill, CPI Parliamentary Party Leader Binoy Viswam tweeted, "read the statement of objects and reasons placed by the govt in the farm laws repeal Bill. It reveals the real intention behind the repeal move,They still glorify themselves, took no notice of the dead. Modi's plea for forgiveness was bogus. Betrayal is unforgivable."

Read the statement of objects and reasons placed by the govt in the farm laws repeal https://t.co/CdhrKCSm9V reveals the real intention behind the repeal move,They still glorify themselves, took no notice of the dead.Modi's plea for forgiveness was bogus.Betrayal is unforgivable. — Binoy Viswam (@BinoyViswam1) November 27, 2021

Check out DH's latest videos: