Centre deploys helicopter for locust control

India on Tuesday deployed a helicopter to carry out locust control operations as the threat of new swarms of the marauding pests loomed large over the kharif crop.

India had faced a severe locust attack after nearly three decades, but crop losses have been minimal so far as the swarms first descended in April after the rabi crop had been harvested.

The helicopter-based locust control operations would enable spraying of pesticides over a large area as against the use of tractor or jeep-mounted spray guns.

Last month, the government had deployed drones to spray pesticides on locusts settling down on high trees and inaccessible hilly terrain which is beyond the reach of vehicle-mounted spraying guns.

While one drone can spray pesticides over 16-17 hectare area in one hour, a helicopter with a pesticide carrying capacity of 250 litres can cover 25 to 50 hectares area in one flight, an agriculture ministry official said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar flagged off the helicopter for locust control operations from Greater Noida near here. The Bell 206-B3 chopper will be stationed at Uttarlai air base of the Indian Air Force near Barmer just in time when fresh locust swarms are expected in the region for breeding.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, locust swarms that gather in northern Somalia are likely to migrate across the Indian Ocean to summer breeding areas along the India-Pakistan border.

The ministry has hired the helicopter from a private firm to begin the locust control operations immediately. It has also placed orders for five aerial spraying machines from a UK-based company which will be used on Indian Air Force choppers.