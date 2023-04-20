Centre directs states to open up 100 food streets

Centre directs states to open up 100 food streets

The ministries also told the states that branding for these food streets would be a common one to be prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union government on Thursday reached out to the states to create 100 food streets in 100 districts with central funding to provide hygienically prepared street food to people.

The ministries of health and housing and urban affairs wrote to the states sharing the details of the schemes for which the Centre would provide a funding support of Rs 1 crore per food street. Most of the big states including Karnataka will be having four such streets while smaller states will be having one or two. The money will come from the National Health Mission budget.

Read | 'We have lost serenity of our area': Fraser Town residents seek ban on food fair

“The project aims to encourage safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members, thus, reducing food borne illnesses and improving the overall health outcomes,” the two ministries wrote in the joint letter.

The ministries also told the states that branding for these food streets would be a common one to be prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Such a directive comes in the wake of reports of a few states using their own brands in centrally sponsored schemes, much to the chagrin of the central government.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Food

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability

Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

 