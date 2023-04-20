Centre directs states to open up 100 food streets

The Union government on Thursday reached out to the states to create 100 food streets in 100 districts with central funding to provide hygienically prepared street food to people.

The ministries of health and housing and urban affairs wrote to the states sharing the details of the schemes for which the Centre would provide a funding support of Rs 1 crore per food street. Most of the big states including Karnataka will be having four such streets while smaller states will be having one or two. The money will come from the National Health Mission budget.

Read | 'We have lost serenity of our area': Fraser Town residents seek ban on food fair

“The project aims to encourage safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members, thus, reducing food borne illnesses and improving the overall health outcomes,” the two ministries wrote in the joint letter.

The ministries also told the states that branding for these food streets would be a common one to be prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Such a directive comes in the wake of reports of a few states using their own brands in centrally sponsored schemes, much to the chagrin of the central government.