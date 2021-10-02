Centre disrespecting majority sentiment with closure of mosques: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of bias, saying preventing people from offering prayers at mosques and shrines in Kashmir shows the Government of India's "disrespect" for the sentiments of the majority community.

Preventing people from offering prayers & obeisance at mosques & shrines in Kashmir shows GOIs disrespect for sentiments of the majority community. Especially at a time when parks & public spaces are open & countless crowded govt functions held through the day. Reeks of bias. pic.twitter.com/cf1LJ9at0H — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 2, 2021

Mehbooba was reacting to the continuous closure of a few mosques and shrines in Srinagar city, including Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, for the past few weeks in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

