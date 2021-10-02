Centre disrespecting majority sentiment with closure of mosques: Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti accuses govt of disrespecting majority sentiment

Mehbooba was reacting to the continuous closure of a few mosques and shrines in Srinagar city

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Oct 02 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 14:40 ist
People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI File Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of bias, saying preventing people from offering prayers at mosques and shrines in Kashmir shows the Government of India's "disrespect" for the sentiments of the majority community.

Mehbooba was reacting to the continuous closure of a few mosques and shrines in Srinagar city, including Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta here, for the past few weeks in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

