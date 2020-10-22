New visa rule: OCI, PIO, foreigners can now visit India

Centre eases visa restrictions, allows OCI, PIO, foreigners to visit India

Under this graded relaxation, the government would restore with immediate effect all existing visas (except electronic visa, Tourist Visa & Medical Visa)

This includes flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Credit: iStock Photo

The Modi-led government has now allowed all OCI and PIO cardholders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa, to enter by air or water routes through authorised airports and seaport immigration check posts. 

This includes flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission, Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

All such travellers will however have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding quarantine and other health/Covid-19 matters.

Under this graded relaxation, the Government of India has also decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas (except electronic visa, Tourist Visa and Medical Visa).  If the validity of such visas has expired, fresh visas of appropriate categories can be obtained from Indian Mission/Posts concerned.

Foreign nationals intending to visit India for medical treatment can apply for a Medical Visa including for their medical attendants. Therefore, this decision will enable foreign nationals to come to India for various purposes such as business, conferences, employment, studies, research, medical purposes etc.

 

 

