Centre extends Covid guidelines till January 31 amid Omicron scare, asks states not to let guard down

With the "distinct presence" of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and "detection" of Omicron variant in at least 19 states and union territories, the Centre on Monday asked states not to let the guard down while advising them to consider imposing need-based local curbs or restrictions to control the crowd during festival season.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also extended the validity of its notification on restrictions imposed till January 31.

In letters to states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that the states should continue to focus on the five-fold strategy -- Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour -- to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases, especially keeping in view of Omicron, dubbed a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the World Health Organisation.

"I would like to reiterate that all the states/UTs must observe all precautions, and not let the guard down. Local/district administration, based on the normative framework and assessment of the situation should promptly take appropriate containment measures," he said.

Bhalla insisted that the state enforcement machinery should "strictly enforce" the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

He also urged the states to "proactively and regularly" hold media briefings "at the highest level" to counter misinformation in respect of Omicron, which "creates anxiety" among the public.

"The country has witnessed an overall decline in active cases. However, the new variant, Omicron, is reported to be at least three times more transmissible than the Delta VOC, and is posing a new challenge for the Covid containment measures," Bhalla said in the letter.

In the countries with Omicron-driven surge, he said, the growth trajectory of cases has been very steep and in India, 578 Omicron cases have been reported in 19 states and union territories so far. Globally, Omicron cases have been reported in 116 countries so far.

Further, Bhalla said, a surge in cases is also being reported across various countries, especially in the US, the UK, Europe (France, Italy, Spain), Russia, South Africa, Vietnam, Australia, etc.

A normative framework has been provided and with the distinct presence of the Delta variant and detection of Omicron cases in many states, there is a need for "greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment actions" at the local and district levels, based on the assessment of the situation, he said.

