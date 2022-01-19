Centre extends tenure of NCSK till 2025

Centre extends tenure of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis till 2025

The NCSK was constituted on 12th August 1994 as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 16:36 ist
I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI file photo

The government on Wednesday extended the tenure of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis by three years up to March 31, 2025.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here.

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) was constituted on 12th August 1994 as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament for a period of three years.

The validity of the Act was extended up to February 2004 twice by passing amendment bills by Parliament, according to the website of the Commission.

Since the lapse of the 'The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act in 2004, the Commission has been acting as a non-statutory body of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The tenure of the Commission was being extended from time to time through Government Resolutions.

The mandate of the body includes recommending to the central government specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers.

India News
Safai Karmachari
Anurag Thakur

