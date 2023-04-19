Same-sex marriage: Centre calls for states' views

Centre files affidavit calling for states' views on same-sex marriage within 10 days amid SC hearing

The Centre argued that marriage falls in the concurrent list and hence states should be consulted

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 10:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central government on Wednesday, during the hearing on same-sex marriage, submitted a fresh application in the Supreme Court, urging the Constitution Bench to take into account views of state governments since "marriage" is in concurrent list, reported Bar & Bench.

On April 18, the Department of Legal Affairs had also written to all Chief Secretaries of states to submit their views on same-sex marriage in case notice is not issued to them.

The Centre has further urged states to submit their views in 10 days so that a case can be presented.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Same-sex marriage
Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
LGBTQIA+
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Trams are trundling into oblivion

 