Centre files affidavit calling for states' views on same-sex marriage within 10 days amid SC hearing

The Central government on Wednesday, during the hearing on same-sex marriage, submitted a fresh application in the Supreme Court, urging the Constitution Bench to take into account views of state governments since "marriage" is in concurrent list, reported Bar & Bench.

On April 18, the Department of Legal Affairs had also written to all Chief Secretaries of states to submit their views on same-sex marriage in case notice is not issued to them.

The Centre has further urged states to submit their views in 10 days so that a case can be presented.

