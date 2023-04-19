Centre files affidavit calling for states' views on same-sex marriage within 10 days amid SC hearing

The Central government on Wednesday, during the hearing on same-sex marriage, submitted a fresh application in the Supreme Court, urging the Constitution Bench to take into account views of state governments since "marriage" is in concurrent list, reported Bar & Bench.
On April 18, the Department of Legal Affairs had also written to all Chief Secretaries of states to submit their views on same-sex marriage in case notice is not issued to them.
The Centre has further urged states to submit their views in 10 days so that a case can be presented.
More to follow...
