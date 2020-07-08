Centre floats scheme for affordable rentals to migrants in cities

The Centre on Wednesday approved the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme aimed at providing rental accommodation to migrant workers in urban areas.

The scheme is a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) being implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Rs 600 crore to build housing complexes to accommodate 3 lakh beneficiaries initially.

The scheme will have a two-pronged approach. First will be to convert existing vacant government-funded housing complexes into ARHCs through concession agreements for 25 years. The builder selected through transparent tenders will make the complexes livable by repair/retrofit and maintenance of rooms and filling up infrastructure gaps like water, sewer/ septage, sanitation, road etc. Complexes will go back to ULB after 25 years to restart next cycle, said the statement.

The second approach will be to provide special incentives like usage permission, 50% additional floor area ratio, loan at priority sector lending rates, tax reliefs at par with affordable housing among others to private and public entities to develop ARHCs on their own available vacant land for 25 years.

"Usually, migrants live in slums, informal/ unauthorised colonies or peri-urban areas to save rental charges. They spend a lot of time on roads by walking/ cycling to workplaces, risking their lives to cut on the expenses", said an official.

“A large part of the workforce in manufacturing industries, service providers in hospitality, health, domestic/commercial establishments, and construction or other sectors, labourers, students etc who come from rural areas or small towns seeking better opportunities will be the target beneficiary under ARHCs,” the official added.