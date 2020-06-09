Centre focuses on 50 municipalities with maximum COVID-19 case load

The Health Ministry on Tuesday (June 9) deployed central teams to 15 states with more than 50 districts and municipalities that were witnessing a high caseload of COVID-19 patients on the day the total number of infections touched 2.66 lakh across the country.

India’s COVID-19 count rose by 9,987 cases to touch 2,66,598, while the fatalities due to the infectious disease touched 7,466.

The central teams – comprising two health experts and a joint secretary-level officer – would address challenges faced by the state authorities in testing samples, organising hospital beds, and growing fatalities.

These States/UTs are – Maharashtra (seven districts/municipalities), Telangana (four), Tamil Nadu (seven), Rajasthan (five), Assam (six), Haryana (four), Gujarat (three), Karnataka (four), Uttarakhand (three), Madhya Pradesh (five), West Bengal (three), Delhi (three), Bihar (four), Uttar Pradesh (four), and Odisha (five).

The decision to deploy the central teams was announced after the meeting of the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 chaired by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

“These teams are working in the field and visiting health care facilities to support the State health department in the implementation of containment measures and efficient treatment/clinical management of cases within the districts/cities,” an official statement said.

It added that in order to ensure better coordination, quick action on the ground, adoption of a more granular strategy, it is proposed that these districts and municipalities should regularly remain in touch with central teams that are already coordinating with the states.

“Such frequent interaction would further strengthen surveillance, containment, testing and treatment-related action on the ground,” a senior official said.

As on Tuesday, 55% of the total cases in India were from hotspot states of Maharashtra (88,528), Tamil Nadu (33,229), Delhi (29,943), and Gujarat (20,545).

Tamil Nadu reported an increase of 1,562 new cases in a single day – their highest so far. Jharkhand and Manipur also added 157 and 100 new cases respectively, their highest so far.