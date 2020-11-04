Centre forms committee to review guidelines on television ratings

Amid investigations into Television Rating Point (TRP) scam, the Centre on Wednesday set up a committee under Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati to review the guidelines on TV rating agencies in the country.

The four-member panel constituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also includes IIT-Kanpur professor Dr Shalabh, C-DOT Executive Director Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, and Centre for Public Policy professor Pulak Ghosh.

According to the order on setting up of the committee, there is a need to have a fresh look at the guidelines on rating agencies, particularly in view of the recent recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and technological advancements and interventions to address the system among others.

One of the aims of the review is to further strengthen the procedures for a "credible and transparent" rating system.

The committee will study different aspects of the TV rating system in the country as they have evolved over a period of time and carry out an appraisal of the existing system.

It will also look into TRAI recommendations from time to time, overall industry scenario while addressing the needs of the stakeholders to make a "robust, transparent and accountable" rating system by making changes in the existing guidelines.

The move comes as Maharashtra Police and the CBI are separately investigating allegations of manipulation of the TRP system by paying consumers to watch particular channels.

Around a dozen people have been arrested by Maharashtra Police in the scam in which it had named Republic TV among others as violators while the CBI is probing the case based on a complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which provides TRP data, announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages, as a controversy raged over the alleged irregularities.