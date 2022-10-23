Panel formed to study arecanut crop yellow leaf disease

Centre forms panel to study arecanut crop yellow leaf disease

Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje held a meeting with officials of and suggested immediate scientific study of the disease

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Oct 23 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 22:14 ist

The Union Ministry of Agriculture has constituted an expert committee to study and suggest remedies to the yellow leaf disease in arecanut crops.

The committee has seven members - Anita Karun, Director, Indian Council of Agriculture Science - Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasargod; Honey Cherian, Director, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Kozhikode; Femina, Deputy Director, DASD, Kozhikode; Ravi Bhat, Acting Head, Division of Crop Production, ICAR, CPCRI, Kasargod; M Wali, Director of Research, University of Agriculture, Shivamogga, H R Naik, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Dakshina Kannada; Vinayaka Hedge, Acting Head, Division of Crop Protection, ICAR, CPCRI, Kasargod.

“The committee may convene a meeting and develop strategies to address the issue of yellow leaf disease of arecanut,” said the government order.

Earlier this week, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje held a meeting with officials of and suggested immediate scientific study of the disease.

Recently, a delegation comprising BJP leaders from Malnad region led by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and requested him to depute a team of scientists to study the disease and suggest remedial measures.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

arecanut
Leaves
crop disease

What's Brewing

Sporting fraternity in awe of Kohli in India's epic win

Sporting fraternity in awe of Kohli in India's epic win

170-year-old wooden inscription found in Odisha temple

170-year-old wooden inscription found in Odisha temple

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

Delhi air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 yrs

Delhi air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 yrs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

Indian airports turning into aviation hubs

The will to change

The will to change

 