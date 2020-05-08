Centre fully supporting Rajasthan during COVID: Thakur

Centre fully supporting Rajasthan during COVID-19 crisis: Anurag Thakur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 08 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 19:08 ist
PTI/File photo

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Friday said the government is fully supporting Rajasthan in this time of crisis but the state is "hiding facts" about the help received from the central government,

In April, the Centre provided financial assistance of Rs 4,685 crore to the Congress government in Rajasthan, Thakur said during a video conference with state BJP leaders.

Of the total amount, Rs 2,753 crore was transferred under tax transfer, Rs 741 crore under state disaster fund and Rs 503 crore under GST compensation, he added.

During the meeting, Thakur also took suggestions from small and medium enterprises, professionals and businessmen for better operation of the economy during COVID-19 crisis.

Anurag Thakur
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19

