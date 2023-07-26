Centre gets recommendation from Telangana to include Veerashaiva-Lingayat in OBC list

The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has received recommendation from Telangana to include Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the central list of Other Backward Class (OBC) for the state of Telangana.

Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik said that the social justice ministry has sent the recommendation from the state to the National Commission for Backward Class and sought its opinion. The ministry is waiting for the response from the Commission, the minister said in her written answer in Lok Sabha.

Replying to YSRCP MP Sridhar Kotagiri's question, the minister also said that the ministry has not received any proposal from the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on including Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the central list of OBC.