Centre hikes Remdesivir allocation to states

Centre on Saturday night substantially increased the allocation of Remdesivir to states after getting the industry to step up production of the anti-viral drug prescribed for patients with mild infection of Covid-19.

Against the overall allocation of 11 lakh vials to state governments till April 30, the Centre decided to hand out an additional five lakh vials as Covid-19 cases continued to surge across the country.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic, would get 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir, while Gujarat has been allocated 1.65 lakh vials of the anti-viral injection.

The Centre has given a nearly five-fold increase in the allocation made to Karnataka from 25,400 vials on April 21 to 1.22 lakh vials on Saturday.

“After a detailed review of state-wise allotment of Remdesivir with Department of Pharmaceuticals, the substantial increase has been made in overall production and allotment to all states,” Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said.

"After detailed review of statewise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept, substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states. This will make country's fight stronger against #COVID19. State-wise allocation of #Remdesivir upto April 30, 2021👇"

Initially, the government had made the allocation only to 19 states that had a high disease burden. But on Saturday, every state and union territory had been allocated the anti-viral drug.

Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 1.61 lakh vials of remdesivir, Madhya Pradesh (95,000), Chhattisgarh (75,000), Delhi (72,000), Rajasthan (67,000), Andhra Pradesh (60,000), Tamil Nadu (59,000), Bihar (40,000), Telangana and Haryana (35,000 each), West Bengal (32,000).

On Wednesday, the Centre had said the allocation includes bulk purchases made by the States as well as supplies through private distribution channels.

“This initial allocation is dynamic and will be reviewed constantly in consultation with the States, to ensure all needs can be met within the available supplies,” an official statement said on Wednesday.