Centre identifies 69 districts to study undetected spread of COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, the Health Ministry on Tuesday identified 69 districts across the country, including three in Karnataka to estimate the prevalence of the infection in the Indian population.

In Karnataka, the serosurvey will be carried out in Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi districts, a statement by Indian Council of Medical Research said on Tuesday.

“This household-level cross-sectional survey will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four strata of districts categorized on the basis of reported cases of COVID-19,” the statement said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sero-survey involves collection and analyses of blood samples to find out the extent to which COVID-19 has spread in the country and provide insights into which communities and populations are most affected by it.

“The survey will involve the collection of venous blood samples from 400 randomly selected individuals (one per household) from 10 clusters in each district. Sera from these individuals will be tested for the presence of IgG antibodies using ELISA test developed by ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune,” the ICMR said.

It said the results of the survey will provide information about the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection in different parts of the country.

The survey is coordinated by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) and National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Chennai.

The serosurvey is in addition to the hospital-based surveillance to monitor the trend of infection in all districts.

India’s COVID-19 count rose to 70,756 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 3,604 in a single day, while the death toll was at 2,293, a rise of 87 since Monday. A separate DH COVID-19 Tracker put the confirmed COVID-19 cases at 72,836 and the death toll at 2,351 at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Besides, three districts in Karnataka, the serosurvey will be carried out in Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram), Assam (Udalguri, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Karbi Anglong), Chhattisgarh (Bijapur, Kabirdham & Surguja), Gujarat (Mahisagar, Narmada and Sabarkatha), Jharkhand (Latehar, Pakur and Simdega), Kerala (Palakkad, Ernakulam and Thrissur), Madhya Pradesh (Dewas, Ujjain and Gwalior), Odisha (Rayagada, Ganjam and Koraput), Rajasthan (Dausa, Jalore and Rajsamand), Tamil Nadu (Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore and Chennai), Telangana (Kamareddy, Jangoan and Nalgonda).

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 12

Six districts each have been selected from Bihar (Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Begusarai, Madhubani, Arwal and Buxar), Maharashtra (Beed, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Sangli) and West Bengal (Alipurduar, Bankura, Jhargram, 24 Paraganas south, Medinipur east and Kolkata).

At least one district each from Haryana (Kurukshetra), Jammu and Kashmir (Pulwama), Uttarakhand (Pauri Garhwal), and Himachal Pradesh (Kullu) and two from Punjab (Gurdaspur and Jalandhar) have been selected.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 9 districts have been shortlisted for the survey – Amroha, Saharanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bareilly, Balrampur, Mau, Auraiya, Gonda and Unnao.