Centre increases strength of notaries across 17 states & UTs

Govt increases no. of notaries across 17 states, UTs

In a tweet, the Union minister of state for law said now Andhra Pradesh will have 1,700 central notaries, while Gujarat will have 8,000

Against the backdrop of increasing number of aspirants for appointment as central notaries, the government has enhanced their total strength in 17 states and union territories, Union minister S P Singh Baghel said on Saturday. 

In a tweet, the Union minister of state for law said now Andhra Pradesh will have 1,700 central notaries, while Gujarat will have 8,000.

Similarly, their numbers will go up in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab , Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Puducherry.

 "In Laddakh 50 new vacancies have been created for the first time in history," he said.

On Friday, the Department of Legal Affairs issued a notification in this regard by amending the Notaries Rules.

India News

What's Brewing

