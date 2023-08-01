Centre introduces Bill in RS to do away with colonial law governing registration of newspapers

A 156-year-old colonial law governing the registration of newspapers and periodicals will give way to a new legislation soon, with the government on Tuesday introducing a new Bill in Rajya Sabha that moves the whole process online, removes procedural “obstacles” and reduce punishment, including jail term for offences.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 once passed by Parliament will replace The Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, which was amended several times between 1870 and 1983 but remained “procedurally cumbersome and complex”, making it difficult for small and medium publishers in verifying title and obtaining certificate for printing.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha passes Mediation Bill 2021

In the Upper House, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the Bill, which moves the registration and allotment of titles to newspapers, periodicals and facsimile editions of foreign publications online without any requirement of physical interface. The Bill seeks to set up the office of Press Registrar General.

Under the new regime, the Bill says, the registration process would be easier, especially for small and medium publishers. The Bill says a publisher can file the application for title with the Press Registrar General and specified authority within local jurisdiction and the latter would within 60 days either file an NOC or comments on the application.

“Importantly, the publishers would no longer be required to file a declaration with District Magistrate or local authorities or get such declaration authenticated by such authorities,” the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill said. Once the Press Registrar finds the papers are in order, the registration process would be completed.

Printing presses would also not be required to furnish such declarations.

The Bill also seeks to substantially decriminalise the colonial era statue by providing financial penalties for certain violations and credible appellate mechanism headed by the Press Council of India Chairman.

If a periodical is published without registration, the Press Registrar General can impose a fine of up to Rs five lakh with a direction to the publisher to cease the publication of such periodical.

If a publisher fails to furnish an annual statement within one year from the end of the financial year, he could end up paying Rs 10,000-20,000 as fine. Every subsequent violation will attract a penalty of twice such quantum but not exceeding Rs two lakh.

Whoever fails to cease publications of periodical even after six months of issue of a direction or publishes without obtaining a certificate of registration, such publisher may face a jail term that extends up to six months.

According to the Bill, a publisher can lose registration if he fails to publish the periodical continuously. A periodical is considered published continuously if it publishes at least half of its issues in a calendar year as required.