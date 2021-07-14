Centre issues advisory to states/UTs over flouting of Covid norms

The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to states and UTs over violation of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour after reports of crowding at popular tourist spots and other places was seen across the country.

In a note to chief secretaries and administrators, the government directed states/UTs to issue strict directions to district and other local authorities to regulate crowded places and take necessary measures for the management of crowds including making district officers personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of Covid protocols.

The advisory also asked authorities to ensure that restrictions are reimposed if Covid-19-appropriate norms are flouted.

