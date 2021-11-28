Centre issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals amid Omicron threat

The Centre on Sunday issued fresh guidelines on international arrivals amid fear of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
The guidelines, which will come into effect from December 1, mandate submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.
Travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take Covid test post-arrival and wait for results at airport. If they test negative, they will unergo home quarantine for 7 days and re-test on 8th day and if negative, further self-monitoring for the next 7 days to be done.
#Omicron: Union Health Ministry revises guidelines for international arrivals in India to be effective from Dec 1; mandates submitting 14 days travel details, uploading negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey pic.twitter.com/zJBdpShBtE
— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021
