Centre issues fresh orders on appointment of HC judges

The Centre on Wednesday issued fresh notifications for appointments 10 judges and four additional judges to the High Courts of Telangana, and Orissa and Kerala.
Of the total 14 names, five are women judicial officers and one member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
In a notification, the Department of Justice said in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointments.
As many as six judicial officers namely P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha, G Radha Rani, M Laxman, N Tukaramji, A Venkateshwara Reddy and one member of ITAT P Madhavi Devi were appointed as judges of the Telangana High Court.
Advocate Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and judicial officers Radha Krishna Pattanaik and Sashikant Mishra were appointed as judges in Orissa High Court.
The Kerala High Court, on other hand, got four additional judges with the appointment of judicial officers Chandrasekharan Kartha Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas, Puthen Veedu Gopala Pillai Ajithkumar and Chandrasekharan Sudha.
On Tuesday, the Union government notified appointment of 15 advocates and two judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad, Madras and the Gauhati High Courts. Besides, it also passed orders for making three additional judges of Gauhati High Court as permanent.
