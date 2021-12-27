GoI issues guidelines for jab of kids between 15-18 yrs

Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of kids between 15-18 yrs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 27 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 18:58 ist

Union Health Ministry, on Monday, issued guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to healthcare workers and frontline workers, and 60+ population with comorbidities.

"For those HCWs&FLWs who have received two doses, another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10th. The prioritisation & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," said Union Ministry.

 

Also Read | Covid-19 booster dose vaccination: How to register, eligibility, what experts say 

Meanwhile, more than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. According to the Co-WIN portal, 21,46,06,936 people above 60 years of age are vaccinated against Covid-19.

More to follow

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 