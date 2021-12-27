Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of kids between 15-18 yrs

Union Health Ministry, on Monday, issued guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to healthcare workers and frontline workers, and 60+ population with comorbidities.

"For those HCWs&FLWs who have received two doses, another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10th. The prioritisation & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," said Union Ministry.

For those HCWs&FLWs who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th Jan. The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines pic.twitter.com/0zffyTY9Jw — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, more than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. According to the Co-WIN portal, 21,46,06,936 people above 60 years of age are vaccinated against Covid-19.

