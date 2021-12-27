Centre issues guidelines for vaccination of kids between 15-18 yrs

Union Health Ministry, on Monday, issued guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years, precaution dose to healthcare workers and frontline workers, and 60+ population with comorbidities.
"For those HCWs&FLWs who have received two doses, another dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10th. The prioritisation & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," said Union Ministry.
Meanwhile, more than 61 per cent of India's adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. According to the Co-WIN portal, 21,46,06,936 people above 60 years of age are vaccinated against Covid-19.
