Centre issues orders for appointment of judges at Patna, Allahabad, Bombay HCs

The Centre on Thursday made fresh appointments of judges and additional judges at High Courts of Patna, and Allahabad and Bombay respectively.

In a notification, the Department of Justice said, in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointments.

Four advocates Sandeep Kumar, Purnendu Singh, Satyavrat Verma and Rajesh Kumar Verma were appointed as judges in Patna High Court.

Judicial officer Om Prakash Tripathi was appointed to the Allahabad High Court as additional judge.

Also Read | Centre issues fresh orders on appointment of HC judges

Two judicial officers Anil Laxman Pansare and Sandipkumar Chandrabhan More were appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

On Wednesday, the government issued notifications for appointments 10 judges and four additional judges, to the High Courts of Telanaga, and Orissa and Kerala respectively.

Of the total 14 names, five judicial officers and one member of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal were women.

On Tuesday, the Union government had notified appointment of 15 advocates and two judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad, Madras and the Gauhati High Courts. Besides, it also passed orders for making three additional judges of Gauhati High Court as permanent.

Check out latest DH videos here