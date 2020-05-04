Centre, Jammu and Kasmir oppose in SC pleas for 4G network, say high speed internet can be used to track troops

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgement on a plea for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, which was strongly opposed by the Centre and the Union Territory administration saying that the terrorists might use it to threaten the National Security.

Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted before a bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai that there were specific orders stating that restrictions in internet speed were required for national security.

During the over 2-hour hearing, held via video conferencing, Venugopal said the government's policy decision should not be questioned as the restriction was meant to protect the entire population of the state and not only patients.

"This is about the protection of the lives of the entirety of the population of Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, there were some tragic events (at Handwara). These men could easily take videos of the troop movements. The enemy could know the troop movements if they had 4G internet," he said.

Venugopal also said such plea must be examined against a larger interest of national security.

“Terrorists are being pushed into the country. Yesterday, there were some tragic incident,” Venugopal said, adding that videos of the troop movements can be shared with the enemy by using 4G and there was no denial of the fact that security of the state was considered while taking such a decision.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UT administration, submitted after complete lockdown imposed on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, landline was first started, followed by 2G internet services.

"These decisions are taken at the ground level and orders are not passed in mechanical manner," he said.

Mehta also pointed out broadband connection were also available. These landlines could not be used for anti-national activities.

Mobile phones are used and thrown away, he said, adding that the review committee will take the decision on the restoration of the 4G.

The senior lawyer said that doctors are unable to access information about COVID-19 treatment in the UT, where there was 701 COVID cases as on date.

Arguing for petitioners NGO 'Foundation for Media Professionals' and others, senior advocates Huzefa Ahmadi and Salman Khurshid contended absence of 4G internet services affected students studies as schools were not able to hold video conferencing. The counsel also claimed the citizens right to access medical help was seriously jeopardised.

Ahmadi said that in the 1990s, the number of terrorist activities was more, even though there was no internet. He said the government was not able to show any direct nexus between terrorist activities and the 4G network.

Ahmadi referred to the orders passed by the UT administration on curbing of internet speed and said nothing substantial can be done by using 2G.

The right to access information is inherent under Article 21 and deprivation of fundamental rights has to be judged in the light of the fact that there was a pandemic and the rights of persons to access doctors and of children to access schools are restricted, he said.

Ahmadi alleged that rights to livelihood and access to telemedicine have been affected and people have been denied the right to connect with their friends and family.

They also alleged that the right of children to access schools through the high-speed internet service have been hampered.

Khurshid, appearing for Private Schools Association J and K, said private schools were under government directions to provide education via video-conferencing. We have obligation under the right to education to provide education.

Prior to this, the top court had issued notices to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on the PILs seeking restoration of 4G internet services in the Union territory.

(With inputs from PTI)