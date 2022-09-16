Centre launches annual cleanliness campaign in rural India

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Friday launched a fortnightly ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ (SHS) campaign to accelerate the efforts towards achieving complete sanitation in rural India.

In a statement, the Jal Shakti ministry said that as part of this annual campaign, states are requested to organise activities that involve the masses.

Under the campaign, the government will organise a 'jan andolan' towards Open Defecation Free (ODF)-Plus villages, disseminate importance of a 'sampoorn swachh' village, reinforce the concept of 'sanitation as everyone’s business' and celebrate the Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2 at the village level.

The campaign will culminate on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.