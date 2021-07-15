Centre launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign for tribals

Seeking to dispel myths, misconceptions and fears about Covid-19 vaccines among tribals, the Centre on Thursday launched a campaign involving traditional leaders and local influencers that will cover over 50,000 villages in 309 districts.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs will anchor the campaign that started from Bastar in Chhattisgarh and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh. TRIFED has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) for the campaign.

Officials said the campaign is likely to reach out to around 50 lakh tribals and forest dwellers in around 50,000 villages in 309 districts.

Read | India's Covid infection rate up, 2nd wave yet to abate

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, "there are a lot of myths and misconceptions regarding Covid-19 vaccination. This campaign focuses on removing these hindrances. This is the time we increase awareness about vaccination in view of a possible third wave."

Authorities have witnessed vaccine hesitancy among a section of people, including tribals, due to misconceptions.

The campaign aims to send a message to people that vaccination protects from severe diseases and death. Also some of the tribals, officials said, deny the existence of Covid-19 and think it is just a normal fever.

TRIFED is involving local faith leaders and community elders to bust these myths. Awareness programmes will be held at fertilisers outlet centres, haats and bazaars, milk collection points and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras.

Pre-recorded messages in local dialects and languages as well as tribal folk songs will be used, officials said.