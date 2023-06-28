Centre launches mobile app to report fish diseases

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday launched an android-based mobile app 'Report Fish Disease' that will help farmers to connect directly to district fisheries officers and scientists.

The app will help farmers, who face the issue of fish diseases which used to go unnoticed or unreported earlier, to reach out to the experts in an efficient manner within a short period of time, according to an official statement.

"The farmers using this app will be able to connect directly to district fisheries officers and scientists," the ministry said.

The farmers and stakeholders can do self-reporting of diseases of finfish, shrimps and molluscs on their farms using the app. They will be provided with scientific technical assistance by scientists/ experts through the same.

Early warning system and scientific advice being provided to the farmers will be helping them to reduce their losses due to diseases and will further strengthen the disease reporting by fish farmers in the country.

The mobile application has been developed by ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), Lucknow and launched under the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), the statement said.

With the launch of this app, NSPAAD was able to meet the national and international obligations through transparent reporting. The app will be a central platform for connecting and will integrate fish farmers, field-level officers and fish health experts seamlessly.

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying L Murugan and senior ministry officials were also present at the event.